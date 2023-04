The public is being asked to help identify a Jane Doe patient at the Los Angeles County USC Medical Center.

LAC + USC Medical Center needs public's help in identifying patient who's been there for 3 days

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The public is being asked to help identify a patient at the Los Angeles County USC Medical Center.

The hospital released this picture of the woman they're calling "Jane Doe."

The woman is about 34 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 161 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and blue/green eyes.

She has a tattoo of a yellow sun and a baby blue moon on her lower abdomen.

She has been at the hospital for three days and her medical condition is not known.