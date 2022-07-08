game show

'Abbott Elementary's' Janelle James spends summer vacation hosting new game show 'The Final Straw'

By
Watch out for falling objects in new game show 'The Final Straw'

HOLLYWOOD -- Football great Peyton Manning drafted actress and comedian Janelle James to be on his team for the new competitive game show, "The Final Straw."

James is spending her summer break away from the hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary" with this fun side job: hosting the game show "The Final Straw." And it's a premise that is unique... to say the least.

"It sounds ridiculous. Look at the concept!" said James.

That concept is... contestants face off in a battle against gravity and physics as they attempt to remove items from giant stacks... "Jenga style." The premise meant James needed to be extra careful on set.

'Part of the fun of the show, I'm sure for other people, will be seeing me running away screaming every time. Every time it starts to fall over," said James. "Even though I knew intellectually that safety was a factor. These things are huge and you really do feel like you're going to get smashed by them."

The fun of "The Final Straw" adds to this high point of Janelle's career... being part of the critically acclaimed comedy ensemble "Abbott Elementary."

'Having people tell me how much it means to them, that it's something that they watch with their whole family; that means a lot to me. It's been a bright light in the hard times for a lot of people and that's what I hope this show will be as well."

So what's it all worth for the players of "The Final Straw?" How about a grand prize of $250,000! As James says, that's a life-changing amount of money.

"The Final Straw" airs Sunday nights on ABC.
