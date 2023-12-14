Procession honors Riverside airman killed in Osprey crash off Japan's coast

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A procession was held Wednesday to honor a Riverside airman who was killing in a military training exercise off the coast of Japan.

Air Force Maj. Luke A. Unrath of Riverside was one of eight crew members killed when an Osprey aircraft crashed on Nov. 29 during a training mission. Unrath was a CV-22 pilot and flight commander assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan, according to the U.S. Air Force.

The procession made a long and somber 65-mile trek from Los Angeles International Airport to the funeral home in Riverside.

Veterans and first responders appeared on overpasses to salute, display flags and pay tribute to Unrath as the hearse passed by on the freeway.

"Today is about getting him home, his family receiving him home and our community coming together to honor him, and honor him for his service and sacrifice," said Laura Herzog, founder of the organization Honoring Our Fallen.