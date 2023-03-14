Pop star Jason Derulo helps Nebraska waiter pay for college by leaving $5,000 tip

A waiter in Nebraska had a memorable night when pop star Jason Derulo left him a $5,000 tip.

OMAHA, Neb. (KABC) -- One waiter in Nebraska had a memorable meeting with a pop star that ended with a nice surprise.

Jordan Schaffer was working a Sunday shift at Charleston's Restaurant in Omaha when pop star Jason Derulo walked in.

Derulo and the large group he was with racked up a nearly $800 tab.

After the meal, Schaffer was shocked when he saw that Derulo left him a $5,000 tip.

"I couldn't believe it. Like, seeing $5,000 written out on the check was just - it was, like, heart-stopping," Schaffer said.

"To see it happen to myself is just kind of bewildering," he added.

The tip couldn't have come at a better time for Schaffer. His college tuition was actually due last week.

He told Derulo he would be using the generous tip to pay for his next semester.