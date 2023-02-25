Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, wife Kylie welcome baby girl

The Kelce family has added another girl to the team!

PHILADELPHIA -- The Kelce family has added another girl to the team!

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

"Yesterday little lady #3 joined us. Bennett Llewellyn Kelce 8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long," the couple shared in an Instagram post.

Kylie, who was 38 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, famously made the trip to Arizona with her parents and obstetrician, should the big moment happen during that time.

Kylie and Jason are already parents to two daughters.