Jason Kelce podcast: Eagles center reveals McDonald's order mix-up while signing employee's jersey

A Broomall McDonald's worker is over-the-moon after snapping a photo with Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce after getting his autograph.

BROOMALL, Pa. -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said he got quite the surprise when he signed a fan's jersey last week at a McDonald's in Broomall, Pennsylvania.

The restaurant is one of his favorites, and he always gets the same order: two sausage, egg and cheese sandwiches with a large coffee -- either hot or iced.

"I love all my Broomall McDonald's employees," Kelce said.

Danielle Bonham is normally behind the counter at the Delaware County, Pennsylvania fast food chain, and she was there when Kelce stopped by last week following the team's playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

She went viral after Kelce signed her Kelly green jersey and agreed to snap a quick photo.

But during a new episode of the "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday, Kelce revealed that the restaurant actually got his order wrong during all the excitement, and he was totally ecstatic about it.

He said he ordered his usual and opted for hot coffee this time. But when he got to the counter, the drink wasn't so hot.

"I take a drink a sip of it, and it's the best damn coffee I've ever tasted in my life. It's so good. It takes me a second to realize that this isn't coffee. This is pure sugar, high-fructose corn syrup Coca-Cola, and it was delicious," Kelce revealed to his brother Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The soda surprise made his whole day because he would feel guilty if he ordered it himself.

"I can't order a large Coke. I gotta get a coffee or something that's more like I can live with myself for getting. But if you surprise me with a Coke, I'm gonna be, the rest of the day I was just so happy because I got to sign Danielle's jersey and I got a large Coca-Cola."

News has been swirling over Kelce's possible retirement. He said no decision has been announced.

Kelce has played his entire 13-year career with the Eagles. He has been one of the key leaders for a team that has made six postseason appearances and two Super Bowl trips over the past seven seasons.