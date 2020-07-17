Georgia teen and instructor both die in skydiving accident

THOMASTON, Ga. -- A Georgia teen's first skydive ended in tragedy.

Jeanna Triplicata, 18, and her instructor -- 35-year-old Nick Esposito -- both died in an accident on Sunday.

They were performing a tandem jump in Thomaston, Georgia.

The sheriff's office said the primary parachute didn't open and the emergency chute was not completely deployed.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

16-year-old left with 40 puncture wounds after fighting off shark at North Carolina beach

Triplicata was celebrating graduating from high school.

Her parents and siblings were at the sight of the dive when the accident happened.

The sheriff's office is still investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiaskydiverteen killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools, sources say
Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire
Here's a breakdown of COVID-19 cases versus deaths
Workplace outbreaks leading to COVID-19 surge in LA, health officials say
US military arrives at IE hospital to assist with staffing shortage
Report: Online learning leaves thousands of Black, Latino LAUSD students behind
Driver leads authorities on chase through South Bay
Show More
ABC7 mourns loss of dear friend, colleague Patrick Tague
64% of Americans distrust Trump on COVID-19, ABC News poll shows
SoCal mom says she got COVID-19 twice
Happy Birthday, Disneyland! Park celebrates 65th birthday today
Mary Trump book already nearing 1 million sales
More TOP STORIES News