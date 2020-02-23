Jeep falls off parking garage, lands on sidewalk in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver suffered minor injuries after police say he drove his Jeep off the sixth floor of a parking garage overnight on Sunday.

It happened just after midnight at the corner of Second Street and Colorado Avenue, close to the pier. The Jeep ended up landing right next to a McDonald's.

Video shows how it broke through that fence barrier.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Twentynine Palms, was transported to a hospital.

Police said they are still investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa monicalos angeles countycar crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to watch the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Clerk shot, killed during robbery attempt at 7-Eleven in Whittier
3 killed when bus overturns off 15 Freeway in San Diego County
Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies in rocket launch crash near Barstow
Costa Mesa holds meeting against use of city facility as coronavirus quarantine site
Primary voting begins in Los Angeles County with minor challenges
Show More
Local officials remind public of California's 'sanctuary' law
Death of 3 women found in Hemet home was result of rental dispute
Kobe memorial: Stay away from Staples if you don't have tix
SOCAL FORECAST: Clearer skies, mostly dry conditions on tap Sunday
CicLAvia 10-year anniversary season kicks off in South LA
More TOP STORIES News