Jeff Perry tackles the world of investigative journalism with Hilary Swank in ABC's 'Alaska Daily'

HOLLYWOOD -- Actor Jeff Perry is a veteran of successful ensemble dramas: "Grey's Anatomy," "My So Called Life," and, of course, "Scandal." His latest role is in "Alaska Daily," where he's rolling up his sleeves and tackling the world of local journalism. He admitted working with Oscar winner Hilary Swank can be a bit mesmerizing.

"Hilary Swank, been a fan forever. My greatest challenge is not becoming an audience member when I'm working with her. You know, I just want to sit back and watch her. I go Wait, Jeff. Jeff, you're supposed to be in the scene. Come on. Pitch in!" said Perry.

Perry likes the different take "Alaska Daily" offers in the TV drama genre... highlighting both the good work investigative journalism can do, while also putting a spotlight on an underrepresented community.

"I hope people find it fresh territory... trying to shed light on the story of murdered and missing Indigenous women," said Perry. "It feels like a great job, a real responsibility. And we've got we've got a lot of, we've got a lot of our passion and our hopes tied up in 'Hey, can we help move the needle a little bit?' It's almost like a timely example of hey, there is local journalism. And a lot of you actually use it, and a lot of you love it. You have a connection to it. And it can matter."

"Alaska Daily" airs Thursday nights on ABC.