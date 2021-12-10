Jenni Rivera's daughter releases cover of 'Hurt' as tribute 9 years after her death

Nine years after the death of Mexican American superstar Jenni Rivera, her daughter, Jacqie, has released a cover of "Hurt," a Nine Inch Nails song famously covered by Johnny Cash.The vocal powerhouse from Long Beach was killed in a plane crash in 2012 at the age of 43, along with six others.Jacqie says the song summarizes what the past nine years have been like for her and her family."This year especially, because I identify emotionally with it in the sense of losing our mom and everything that comes with it," she said.Jacqie pinpointed a specific lyric in the song that she identifies with: "You can have my empire of dirt.""The way I feel is...people can have everything that we've gained in these nine years. I think all of us, we'd kinda do anything to just be able to have her back."