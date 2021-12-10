Community & Events

Jenni Rivera's daughter releases cover of 'Hurt' as tribute 9 years after her death

EMBED <>More Videos

Jenni Rivera's daughter releases cover of 'Hurt' as tribute

Nine years after the death of Mexican American superstar Jenni Rivera, her daughter, Jacqie, has released a cover of "Hurt," a Nine Inch Nails song famously covered by Johnny Cash.

The vocal powerhouse from Long Beach was killed in a plane crash in 2012 at the age of 43, along with six others.

Jacqie says the song summarizes what the past nine years have been like for her and her family.

"This year especially, because I identify emotionally with it in the sense of losing our mom and everything that comes with it," she said.

Jacqie pinpointed a specific lyric in the song that she identifies with: "You can have my empire of dirt."

"The way I feel is...people can have everything that we've gained in these nine years. I think all of us, we'd kinda do anything to just be able to have her back."

You can hear more from Jenni Rivera's children and her incredible legacy in "On The Red Carpet: Remembering Jenni Rivera," airing Saturday at 10 p.m. on ABC7.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscelebrity deathsmusic
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News