LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged - again!The 52-year-old actress and singer announced the engagement in a short video on her official website Friday.Lopez and Affleck, 49, were previously engaged in the early aughts, but called off their engagement in 2004.The pair rekindled their relationship last year.The couple went "Instagram official" with their relationship in July while on a European holiday to celebrate Lopez's birthday.