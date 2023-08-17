Finding her strength: Woman turns to bodybuilding after son, niece die in car crash

Jennifer Valdez goes through grueling training to sculpt her body. The personal reason she keeps pushing herself.

ALVIN, Texas -- Jennifer Valdez's life was forever changed in July 2007. Her 6-year-old son and 7-year-old niece, who were wearing seatbelts, both died when their vehicle hydroplaned and rolled down an embankment along I-10.

"All I remember was two days later in the hospital and I was told they didn't make it" Valdez said. "I think about my son every day."

Years after the accident, the Alvin woman puts most of her energy into sculpting her body. "Gym time, bodybuilding, its a therapy. It definitely helps me mentally," Valdez said

Her husband Freddie is one of her biggest supporters. "She's been through a lot. She finally found something she really, really likes. I think this is going to help her even more," Freddie said.

Valdez is now preparing for the NPC Nationals in July 2024.