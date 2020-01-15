Arts & Entertainment

Ken Jennings: Throwback to end of 'Jeopardy!' champion's 74-game winning streak in 2004

It's official: Ken Jennings is the greatest "Jeopardy!" player of all time. Yet now is a good reminder that there was once a time when a metaphorical David brought down this game show Goliath.

In 2004, Jennings ended his record 74-game winning streak when faced with a clue that finally tripped up: "Most of this firm's 70,000 seasonal white-collar employees work only 4 months a year."

Jennings answered with "What is FedEx?" but the correct answer was H&R Block.

RELATED: 1990 video shows Alex Trebek explain what it's like behind the scenes of 'Jeopardy!'
Nancy Zerg, a real estate agent from California, was the contestant who dethroned Jennings and said she refused to be intimidated.

"I'd watch the show and say, 'I think I can take him. I think I can take him.' I was kind of like the Little Engine That Could," she said after her win.

In the end, Jennings took home over $2.5 million.

"When the streak finally ended, there was sort of conflicting emotions," Jennings said in a 2004 interview. "On the one hand, I was relieved to finally know how the story came out, and on the other hand, I was a little bit sad 'cause it's fun to play 'Jeopardy!'"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentthrowback thursdayalex trebekgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News