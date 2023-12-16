Mayim Bialik no longer co-hosting 'Jeopardy!,' leaving Jennings as sole host

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of "Jeopardy!"

In an Instagram post, Bialik thanked her fans and said she was grateful to have been part of the show.

"I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family," she wrote.

"For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

The show, produced by Sony Pictures Television, released a statement confirming the decision and indicating Bialik could return for primetime specials:

"Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!. We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!. We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials."

Jennings and Bialik officially shared hosting duties last year although Bialik temporarily withdrew near the end of last season in support of the Hollywood writers strike. Jennings has been appearing alone for the current season - the 40th for the syndicated show.

