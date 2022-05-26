Missing 29-year-old man with autism who went missing in West LA found safe

A nurse at a hospital in downtown Los Angeles spotted him and immediately contacted authorities.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A West Los Angeles man with autism who went missing for more than a week has been reunited with his family, his mother confirmed to ABC7.



Jeremy Hansbrough, 29, was last seen by family members on Monday, May 16.

On Thursday, a nurse at the California Hospital Medical Center in downtown L.A. recognized the man and immediately contacted authorities.

His mother, Michelle Hansbrough, spoke with Eyewitness News and confirmed her son was found safe.

"It is him, we are with him now," she said.

The mother told ABC7 her son takes medication for seizures and didn't have the medicine with him during the time he was missing.

She said Jeremy Hansbrough is high functioning, but doesn't communicate with people he doesn't know very well.

