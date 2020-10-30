Food & Drink

Jerry's Famous Deli in Studio City to close on Friday

The owners say they hope to reopen after the pandemic.
STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- The iconic restaurant Jerry's Famous Deli is closing its Studio City location on Friday after 42 years of business.

The restaurant has long been a celebrity hotspot, with comedian Andy Kaufman even working there as a bus boy while he appeared on "Taxi."

Other Jerry's Deli locations in Encino, Woodland Hills and West Hollywood have already closed.

A post on the restaurant's Instagram page explained that the closure was due to the pandemic.

The owners say they hope to reopen after the pandemic, if possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkstudio citylos angeleslos angeles countybusinesscoronavirus californiafoodcoronavirusrestaurantrestaurantscoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drug dealer sentenced to life in prison for abduction, torture of Newport Beach man
La Nina: Moderate to strong climate event predicted
CSUSB cop investigated for pulling gun on fellow officer
3rd COVID-19 case hits LA sports world
Newsom cuts ribbon on COVID-19 testing lab In Valencia
Lori Loughlin reports to prison after plea in admissions scandal
Study: Boston grocery store workers at serious risk for COVID infection
Show More
Hundreds of vote centers open across SoCal
US COVID cases hit daily record high -- again
UCLA launches map to track hate crimes throughout US
Survey: 10M eligible CA voters don't vote or only vote occasionally
How to approach a person who won't wear a mask
More TOP STORIES News