rev. jesse jackson

Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after falling at protest at Howard University

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after falling at protest

CHICAGO -- Rev. Jesse Jackson has been hospitalized after falling at a protest at Howard University, his daughter said Monday.

Jackson had been in Washington D.C. to support students at the Historically Black University when the incident happened. He met with Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick and students Monday concerning their complaints about rodents, flooding and mold in their resident halls.

When he went into a building on campus, he fell and hit his head, a spokesman from Rainbow PUSH said. He was taken to Howard University Hospital where they ran tests, including a CT scan, which came back with normal results. the cut was also treated.

Despite the normal tests, hospital officials decided to keep him overnight for observation, the spokesperson said..

His daughter Santita Jackson tweeted that he was resting comfortably and doing well Monday evening.

"Family, he's resting comfortably & doing well: we thank u 4 ur prayers! Fighting 4 u is what he'll always do. His goal is 2 ensure the well-being of @HowardU students: #MissionAccomplished," she wrote.



Jackson was recently hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, even though he was vaccinated. After his infection improved he was taken to Shirley Ryan Ability Lab for further physical and occupational therapy, as the 79-year-old's battle with COVID had worsened symptoms of his Parkinson's disease.

The reverend's wife also contracted COVID-19, and was hospitalized as well. She was not vaccinated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashington d.c.fallprotestrev. jesse jacksonhospitalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REV. JESSE JACKSON
Attorney: No more `Black pastors' in court for Ahmaud Arbery trial
Rev. Jesse Jackson released from hospital after falling at protest
Rev. Jesse Jackson to receive France's highest order of merit
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News