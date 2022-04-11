air travel

JetBlue and Spirit cancel hundreds of flights over the weekend, citing staffing issues and weather

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- JetBlue and Spirit Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend.

The companies blame staffing issues and bad weather in Florida.

Seventeen flights were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport Monday and there were dozens of delays.

To get ready for the upcoming summer surge, some airlines already have adjusted shifts and flight schedules.

READ MORE: Airfares are going up. Blame full planes, not fuel prices
JetBlue and Alaska Airlines both announced they would reduce flights this spring and summer to deal with the labor shortage.

