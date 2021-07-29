Jet pack sighting: Pilots near LAX warned to be on lookout after 'possible jet pack man' spotted

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9050637" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Another sighting has been reported of a jetpack flying over the Los Angeles area, a recurring mystery reported by pilots that, until now, had not been captured on video.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another sighting has been reported of a jetpack flying near Los Angeles International Airport.A pilot Wednesday evening called air traffic control to report a "possible jet pack man in sight."Air traffic control then warned other flights to be on the lookout for a man in a jetpack."A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jet pack 15 miles east of LAX at 5,000 feet altitude," a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said. "Out of an abundance of caution, air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity."There were multiple jet pack sightings last year by commercial pilots flying near LAX, prompting the FAA and FBI to investigate as jetpacks can represent a hazard to aircraft.