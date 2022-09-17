First Lady Jill Biden visits Los Angeles to see Homeboy Industries, attend political fundraiser

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Southern California this week, attending a political fundraiser and getting a firsthand look at some local nonprofit efforts.

Biden visited Homegirl Cafe, a project of Homeboy Industries, which seeks to support and rehabilitate people who have been in gangs and in prison.

"I heard so much about this place, from my husband, from my son," Biden said.

Those who work at Homeboy Industries say it has helped turn their lives around.

"This place has altered the course of my life," said Jose Arellano.

Arellano spent some 10 years in and out of prison before starting at Homeboy Industries about nine years ago. He now serves as director of case management.

"It changed the way I viewed myself in the world. It allowed me to heal from the things I had been through growing up. It also allowed me to find life purpose."

Biden also attended a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee held at the Los Angeles home of writer-producer Marta Kauffman, co-creator of the show "Friends."

She urged supporters to not just get angry about the state of the country but to get out and put in the work to change things during the midterm elections.