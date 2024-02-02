'Let's go' - Jim Harbaugh ready to take over as new coach of Los Angeles Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Chargers introduced new head coach Jim Harbaugh on Thursday, as he expressed hopes to launch a new era with the struggling franchise.

Harbaugh, who recently coached Michigan to a national title, has agreed on a five-year contract with the same team he once played for as a quarterback. He said he's met and studied quarterback Justin Herbert already and is ready to get started.

"Let's go," Harbaugh said at the SoFi Stadium press conference. "The weight room is getting cleaned up now, we're getting it all set. Things are changing, things are different. We want to get into player development, that weight room. Let's have at it. Let's get that work in."

Harbaugh has his work cut out for him. The team disappointed fans this past season with a 5-12 record behind a quarterback widely seen as among the most talented arms in the league.