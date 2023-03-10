Jimmy Kimmel thrilled popular movies earned Oscar nominations, says it makes his job as host easier

Inside The Dolby Theatre, Jimmy Kimmel and company are working to make Oscar Sunday something special for everyone tuning in around the world. Kimmel says what he will try not to do is hurt anyone's feelings when he is up on that Oscar stage. He is serving as host for the third time, and Kimmel says it didn't take much to coax him into doing the job.

"I often make big decisions that I feel very confident about and-- then I changed my mind completely," said Kimmel. "I was also going to retire three years ago. And then I signed another contract. So it's really just, if you catch me at the right moment, I'll agree to almost anything."

Kimmel agreed to a little game called "complete this sentence." He first knew he was a movie fan when...

"One of my favorite movies is called 'The One and Only' starring Henry Winkler. Carl Reiner directed this movie. No one has seen it. I know every line," said Kimmel. "It's probably the movie I've seen most times in my life. I have to say Mel Brooks to, like, in our house, once we finally got a VCR, Mel Brooks was on a continuous loop in our home. 'Young Frankenstein' is solid gold every time you watch it."

Another sentence to complete: Some of my best Oscar-winning friends are...

"Well, not Matt Damon. I still don't know how Matt Damon won an Oscar. That needs to be looked at, people, you know? We need to re-evaluate. It's got to be. Dominion Voting Systems had to be a part of that somehow."

When it comes to this year's nominated movies, Jimmy knows the more you see, the better it is for his jokes!

"I think you're rooting for the one you saw, you know? And the ones you didn't see or like, that's nonsense!" said Kimmel. "Luckily, this year, we have movies that people saw. So that makes my job a lot easier."

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 95th Oscar ceremony on Sunday, March 12.