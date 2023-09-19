JoAnne Epps, Temple University's acting president, dies after falling ill during service on campus

JoAnne Epps, Temple University's acting president, dies after falling ill during service on campus

PHILADELPHIA -- JoAnne Epps, Temple University's acting president, died on Tuesday after falling ill during a service on campus.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. during the Charles L. Blockson Memorial Service on campus.

A university spokesperson says Epps was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Epps joined Temple's faculty in 1985. She was appointed law school dean in 2008 and was named provost in 2016, a position she held until 2021.

The board held the unanimous vote in April naming Epps as acting president following the resignation of Jason Wingard.

This a developing story. Please come back for more updates.