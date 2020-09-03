LA Area Chamber of Commerce, SoCalGas hosting virtual job fair Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're looking for a job during the coronavirus pandemic, there's an event Thursday that can help.
The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and Southern California Gas Co. are teaming up to host their first ever virtual job fair.
Ten companies, including SoCalGas, Ralphs, Henkels & McCoy, FedEx, Meruelo, Primoris ARB, Spectrum, ACS, Paxon and UPS are taking part in the job fair.
"You have this opportunity to be in front of a company representative and you want to bring the best version of yourself," said Denita Willoughby, SoCalGas VP of Supply Management and Board Chair of the L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce.
"So, we're going to give you career tips as far as interviewing skills, what you can do to polish your resume, how to complete an application," Willoughby added. "You got this shot, you want to bring your best self."
Job seekers will log into Zoom, enter a full-group session and then select from several breakout sessions featuring career opportunities in areas such as technology, construction, professional services, information technologies and customer service.
They are not hiring on the spot, but job seekers will get direction on where they can go to apply for the jobs.
It runs Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon.
To register, click here.
