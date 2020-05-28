Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: California's Employment Development Department hiring 1,800 to process unemployment claims

While many employers are cutting both jobs and pay during the coronavirus pandemic, the Employment Development Department says it wants to hire roughly 1,800 people.
The department is hiring both full- and part-time staff to help others impacted by the public health crisis.

As of May 16, the EDD processed more than 5 million unemployment claims and paid more than $16 billion in benefits to workers since the pandemic began.

To date, more than 3.3 million Californians have filed for unemployment. It's an unprecedented number that has the Employment Development Department call center drowning with about 13 million calls a week.



To put it into perspective, during the 2008-2009 recession, the EDD processed 375,000 claims in a four week period.

The magnified workload came all at once and because staffing fluctuates with the economy, they weren't prepared.

