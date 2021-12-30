Arts & Entertainment

New movie 'Jockey' gives behind-the-scenes look at horse racing world

By
'Jockey' gives behind-the-scenes look at horse racing world

Clifton Collins Jr. and Molly Parker are receiving good reviews for their work in the new film, "Jockey."

Besides the drama that plays out, the movie also gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the world of horse-racing.

It tells the story of an old pro hoping to win one last title for his trainer. But the sport has not been easy on his body, and that calls into question whether he still has what it takes to win.

"This movie shows us a world, this sort of backside of the racetrack that I feel I had never seen before, certainly hadn't seen in a movie," said Parker. "And it's a fascinating, fascinating look into a world that I think we just don't know."

"There's a lot of beautiful themes in this piece that I think just speaks to humanity in general," Collins said.

"Jockey" was filmed at a racetrack in Arizona, using real jockeys in the process. The filmmakers had worked with Collins before and wanted to work with him again.

"It actually was tailor made for me," Collins said. "Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar wrote the role for me. And they approached me with the idea quite some time ago and it just escalated from there."

"A lot of roles that he was getting were only showing one side of him. And they were very--it was a very narrow view of Clifton and his talent. And so we wanted to give him a role that could show off everything that he could do. And I think the world is seeing that now," said Bentley, the film's director.

When it comes to what we see on the racetrack these days, co-writer Kwedar, said, "There's very few people left in the stands. But then you come to the back side and it's still this very vibrant, almost community, like a circus, like hanging out in the chosen family that's still so full of life and support and love for the sport."

"Jockey" is rated R. It opened in theaters Wednesday.

