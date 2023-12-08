Protests expected during Biden visit, prompting LAPD warning: 'Violence will not be tolerated'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With President Joe Biden in Los Angeles for the weekend, the LAPD has issued a warning about possible protests, saying "Violence of any kind will not be tolerated."

The Los Angeles Police Department "is aware of possible first amendment activity in the Los Angeles area over the next few days," the agency said in a statement. "In coordination with the US Secret Service, additional uniformed personnel and other resources will be deployed to ensure the highest level of public safety.

"The Department will continue to work with any protest organizers to facilitate lawful demonstrations while protecting the safety of all involved including surrounding communities. Violence of any kind will not be tolerated."

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will make a fundraising swing through Southern California starting Friday, rubbing elbows with Hollywood's elite to benefit his reelection bid. The White House said the president will be in L.A. until Sunday.

As with any presidential visit, motorists can anticipate sporadic traffic headaches as Biden moves around town, prompting temporary rolling street or freeway closures. The president landed in Los Angeles International Airport around 5 p.m.

Jill Biden, meanwhile, is scheduled to visit Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Friday to tour research laboratories as part of the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research. She plans to tour the Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center and Smidt Heart Institute, according to the White House.

"Every woman I know has a story about leaving her doctor's office with more questions than answers," the first lady said when the initiative was announced. "Not because our doctors are withholding information, but because there's just not enough research yet on how to best manage and treat even common women's health conditions. In 2023, that is unacceptable."

Jill Biden is also expected to appear at fundraisers for her husband on Friday and Saturday.

Friday's fundraiser will take place in Santa Monica, according to the Office of the First Lady. It will be attended by Hollywood heavyweights including Steven Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes, Peter Chernin, Jim Gianopulos and Rob Reiner, while former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is among those expected to attend, according to multiple media reports.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks, will also host a fundraising gathering for Biden during the presidential visit.

Also on Friday, Biden is heading to Las Vegas to showcase $8.2 billion in funding for 10 major passenger rail projects across the country, including to spur work on high-speed, electric train routes that could one day link Nevada and California, as well as Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The administration says the 218-mile train route linking Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga, may one day serve more than 11 million passengers annually.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.