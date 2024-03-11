John Cena strips down on Oscars stage to announce winner of best costume design

We saw a lot of John Cena at the Oscars tonight.

We saw a lot of John Cena at the Oscars tonight.

We saw a lot of John Cena at the Oscars tonight.

We saw a lot of John Cena at the Oscars tonight.

LOS ANGELES -- We saw a lot of John Cena at the Oscars tonight.

Back in 1974, a streaker later identified as Robert Opel ran across the stage at the Academy Awards while flashing a peace sign.

This year, as Cena took the stage in a similar fashion for a fun "streaker skit" with host Jimmy Kimmel before presenting the award for best costume design.

"This is supposed to be funny!" Kimmel joked.

"The male body is not a joke," Cena responded as he hesitated to walk out on stage. He also noted that he doesn't wrestle naked - he wears "jorts" instead. Moments later, Cena slowly walked out on stage (Yes! Nearly naked!) as the crowd laughed.

The fun back-and-forth moment began trending online, with one X user saying, "That was great fun!"