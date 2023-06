A San Bernardino hospital is asking the public for help identifying a man who was brought in as a patient with no identification.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A hospital in San Bernardino needs help identifying a patient.

The hospital says the man was found at a 7-Eleven last week before he was brought in.

He had no documentation or evidence of his identity with him.

The man has a large tattoo on his upper right arm with the LA symbol, a skeleton and the Lakers logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call (909)685-5922.