'Some Good News' host John Krasinski puts on virtual prom amid school closures due to coronavirus

High schoolers across the country got to join in on a virtual prom, and Chance the Rapper stopped by!Actor John Krasinski, known for his role as Jim from "The Office" hosted the virtual event last night.The Jonas Brothers and pop star Billie Ellish also made surprise appearances.It was all part of Krasinski's effort to spread positive vibes with his "Some Good News" show on YouTube.You can catch it online Sunday if you missed it.Saturday afternoon, A-list celebrities are planning to come together to honor health care workers around the world.