John Wayne Airport in OC on lockdown because of security incident

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's John Wayne Airport was placed on lockdown Friday night because of a security breach, halting all air traffic in the area.The breach was possibly linked to a stolen vehicle on airport property and a suspect on the loose.The lockdown prevented planes from taking off and several could be seen lined up on the runway. Passengers outside the airport appeared to be sitting on the sidewalk as they waited for the lockdown to be lifted.An Orange County Sheriff's Department helicopter was also hovering low over the runways.A police dog was also brought in to help with the search of the terminal area.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.