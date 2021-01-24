Society

JoJo Siwa comes out: YouTube star opens up about her sexuality

By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

JoJo Siwa arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES -- YouTube star JoJo Siwa appeared to share her sexual orientation to her fans when she posted a photo of a shirt her cousin gave on her on Twitter that said, "Best. Gay. Cousin Ever."

Siwa, 17, posted the image on her account Friday and her fans quickly rallied behind her.

"Personally, I have never ever been this happy," Siwa said in an Instagram Live post on Saturday.

She shared her experience with the news and explained that she wasn't ready to put a label on her sexuality just yet.

"I'm not ready to say this answer because I don't really know this answer ... I think humans are incredible people," she said.

"Right now, what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love that's OK, and that it's awesome, and the world is there for you!"

Siwa went on to explain how she came to the decision to come out, saying she has just felt that way her whole life.

"I always believed that my person was going to be my person and if that person happened to be a boy great and if that person happened to be a girl great!"

The whole video is Siwa gushing with excitement as she keeps explaining how happy she is with all the love and support.

"I'm just so happy! I'm the happiest I have ever been!" she said.

