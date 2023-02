Actor, director Jon Favreau getting a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor and director Jon Favreau is getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Favreau is currently the showrunner and executive producer of the "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" for Disney+.

He also directed the first two Iron Man movies and the holiday favorite "Elf."

Favreau wrote, directed, produced and starred in the 2014 indie hit "Chef" and also starred in the 1996 cult classic "Swingers."