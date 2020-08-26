RNC 2020

RNC 2020: Trump to highlight pardoned bank robber Jon Ponder

Ponder now leads a program in Las Vegas that helps former prisoners reenter society, called Hope for Prisoners.
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is highlighting the pardon of a Nevada man convicted of bank robbery as part of the second day of programming at the Republican National Convention.

In a video expected to air Tuesday night, Trump says that the story of Jon Ponder is a "beautiful testament to the power of redemption." Ponder now leads a program in Las Vegas that helps former prisoners reenter society, called Hope for Prisoners.

Trump has trumpeted criminal justice reform as part of his outreach to Black and evangelical voters.

The White House released a video of the pardon earlier Tuesday, which shows the president signing the document as Ponder and his wife look on.

The retired FBI agent who had arrested Ponder and went on to become one of his best friends also appears with Trump and Ponder.
More TOP STORIES News