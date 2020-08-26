RNC 2020: Trump to highlight pardoned bank robber Jon Ponder

In a video expected to air Tuesday night, Trump says that the story of Jon Ponder is a "beautiful testament to the power of redemption." Ponder now leads a program in Las Vegas that helps former prisoners reenter society, called Hope for Prisoners.
Trump has trumpeted criminal justice reform as part of his outreach to Black and evangelical voters.
VIDEOS: Sen. Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr. speak on night 1 on the 2020 RNC
The White House released a video of the pardon earlier Tuesday, which shows the president signing the document as Ponder and his wife look on.
The retired FBI agent who had arrested Ponder and went on to become one of his best friends also appears with Trump and Ponder.