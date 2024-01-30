Joni Mitchell to perform at Grammy Awards for first time at age 80

Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will grace the stage of the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday as a performer for the first time at age 80.

The Recording Academy made the announcement in a news release Sunday, adding the nine-time Grammy winner to a star-studded performance lineup that includes Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, U2, Luke Combs and Billy Joel.

Mitchell is a nominee in the Best Folk Album category for her 2023 live album "Joni Mitchell at Newport." The album documents her surprise return to the concert stage at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island - after 20 years away, according to the Recording Academy.

"Wow!" commented Argentine musician and filmmaker Fito Páez under a joint Instagram post on the announcement by Mitchell, the Recording Academy and CBS, adding: "What a night!"

SZA is the lead contender for the 66th Grammy Awards, with nine nominations announced Friday.

The iconic Canadian experimental artist, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and won a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 2002, is best known for 1970s hits such as "Big Yellow Taxi," "Blue," "Amelia" and "Woodstock."

Irish rock band U2 will also make history at this year's ceremony, which is being hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, by delivering the award show's first broadcast performance from the Sphere, Las Vegas' futuristic entertainment venue, according to the Recording Academy.

The 22-time Grammy-winners inaugurated the venue, which is the world's largest spherical structure and contains the world's highest-resolution wraparound LED screen, with a series of concerts between October and December last year.

The 2024 Grammys will air live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

