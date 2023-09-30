Jordan Brandman, former Anaheim City Councilman, found dead at his OC home at 43

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Former Anaheim City Councilman Jordan Brandman was found dead at his Anaheim home at the age of 43, officials confirmed Saturday.

Anaheim police responded to his home shortly before 8 p.m. Friday after receiving a request for a welfare check, according to a statement from the city. He was found unresponsive.

The cause of death is not known. Officials said there were no signs of foul play at the home.

"It is with sorrow and sadness that we learned of the passing of former Council Member Brandman," Mayor Ashleigh Aitken said in a statement. "Any loss of life in our city is a tragedy, and my heart goes out to all who knew Jordan and who are now coping with the news of his passing."

Brandman served on the Anaheim City Council from 2012 to 2016. He was elected to the council again in 2018 and stepped down before finishing his term on Aug. 5, 2021.

