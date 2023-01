Former LA City Councilman José Huizar agrees to plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy, tax evasion

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy and tax evasion.

Huizar has been facing a raft of federal charges alleging a wide-ranging pay-to-play development scheme at City Hall.

According to documents filed Thursday, he will plead guilty.

