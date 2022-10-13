Brother of former LA Councilman Jose Huizar pleads guilty of lying to feds in bribery case

The brother of former Los Angeles Councilman Jose Huizar has admitted to lying to federal agents during a bribery investigation.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The brother of former Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty in connection to a case that represents yet another scandal at City Hall.

The councilman is facing trial for bribery allegations. His brother, Salvador Huizar, has agreed to acknowledge lying to federal investigators about accepting cash from his brother Jose and then returning it in the form of checks and electronic transfers.

The 57-year-old Salvador Huizar, a Boyle Heights resident, has agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of making false statements to federal investigators, a charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in federal prison.

Salvador Huizar has also agreed to cooperate with the government's ongoing investigation against his brother and testify at trial. Authorities say Salvador Huizar lied to FBI agents, federal prosecutors and a grand jury in connection with the investigation.

José Huizar is accused of taking $1.5 million in bribes as he masterminded a scheme tied to the approval of downtown developments. He and former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, bribery and racketeering. They are expected to go on trial in February 2023.

Several developers and city officials also were convicted in a sweeping City Hall corruption probe.