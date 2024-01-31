Family says Fontana police fatally shot father in the back as he was running from officers

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A family says a father was fatally shot in the back by Fontana police as he was running from officers, and now the deceased man's loved ones are demanding answers.

Police shot and killed Jose Peña on Dec. 13 after a confrontation in a parking lot on Foothill Boulevard and Mango Avenue.

According to the Fontana Police Department, Peña was pulled over because his car was allegedly involved in another incident where the driver had brandished a handgun.

After the traffic stop, authorities said, Peña ran from the police and was armed with a gun.

"The situation escalated, resulting in the use of force, including the discharge of firearms by officers," the Police Department said in a statement, adding that a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Peña was transported to a hospital, where he died.

At a Tuesday news conference, Peña's widow and one of his daughters said the use of force was uncalled for.

"Shooting someone in the back multiple times when they're no threat to you is not OK," Marina Rodriguez said. "And I stand here with all the fight in me, demanding answers."

Peña's young daughter Selena Peña said: "I just want to know why you guys would do it."

Peña's family has filed a lawsuit against the city of Fontana.

"The Fontana Police Department is fully cooperating with investigators of the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department who are handling the lethal force encounter investigation, while Fontana Police conducts an internal review of the incident," the statement said.