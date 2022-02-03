Dana Point statute for surfing legend Joyce Hoffman is first to honor female surfer

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- A crowd gathered recently at Watermen's Plaza in Dana Point to celebrate international surf icon Joyce Hoffman.The city unveiled a life-sized bronze statue of the local legend - the first of its kind in the country to honor a female surfer."I can't express in words what this means. It's the most amazing honor. I would have never dreamt in my wildest dreams that I would someday have a statue," said Hoffman.Hoffman grew up here and like many flocked to Dana Point's six-and-a-half miles of beach and surf. She quickly began to dominate the world of women's surfing, winning competitions here and abroad. Hoffman is now regarded as a pioneer for generations of female surfers."When I was first competing in the '60s I often surfed with nothing but boys," said Hoffman. "Yesterday when I went out I was surfing with four other girls, and three other guys. I'm going oh my God we outnumber the men. It's really neat to see women realize they can enjoy the sport."Hoffman's been featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated and Life magazines. And now, she can add a life-sized bronze statue to her long list of accomplishments. Hers will be the fifth statue in Watermen's Plaza memorializing people who have contributed greatly to the sport of surfing."It's very humbling. I'm very grateful to all the people that have made it possible," said Hoffman. "And it's like probably the best day of my life. Follow your dream. Follow your passions and do what you love. If you see me out there, let me have a wave."