dannemora prison escape

Joyce Mitchell, whose role in prisoners' escape inspired 'Escape at Dannemora,' released from correctional facility

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The former prison tailor who helped two killers escape a maximum-security New York prison was released Thursday after more than four years behind bars.

Joyce Mitchell, 55, was released from the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, north of New York City, early Thursday. She will be under community supervision in northern New York, where she previously lived and worked at the state prison in Dannemora, prison officials said in an emailed statement.

Mitchell helped Richard Matt and David Sweat break out of the prison in 2015. She provided tools they used to chisel through walls and pipes in a "Shawshank Redemption"-style escape in northern New York.

After a three-week manhunt, Matt was shot dead and Sweat was captured and put behind bars for life. The escape was featured in a 2018 Showtime miniseries, "Escape at Dannemora," with Patricia Arquette playing the part of Mitchell.

Mitchell was sentenced to 2 1/3 to seven years and was denied parole three times. She was approved for conditional release on Feb. 8 after a prison staff committee determined she had earned time off for good behavior.

She will remain under supervision until June 8, 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkdannemora prison escapeu.s. airwaysescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DANNEMORA PRISON ESCAPE
Who is teacher arrested on suspicion of helping 3 OC inmates escape?
Officials: Murder-for-hire plot connected to prison escape
Search for escaped killers resumes near New York prison
WATCH: Witnesses describe run-in with escaped murderers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News