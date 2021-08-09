Protesters say Fullerton bar linked to multiple sexual assaults, druggings

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Protesters say OC bar linked to sexual assaults

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Demonstrators gathered outside a Fullerton bar Saturday night, alleging there have been multiple incidents of women being drugged and sexually assaulted linked to the business.

The protest came a day after a woman alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted at JP23 Urban Kitchen & Bar. After she spoke out, she says other women came forward to share similar stories.

Woman says she was raped after being drugged at Fullerton bar
EMBED More News Videos

A woman is demanding justice for her and other women who say they were drugged at a downtown Fullerton bar and raped.



Protestors are demanding action from law enforcement.

"I just thought it was so vile that 20-plus women have said this has happened to them, and nothing has happened," said one protester. "I just think at this point there should be some kind of accountability."

Fullerton police are investigating.

Eyewitness News has filed a public records request with Fullerton Police to see how many times they've received reports of similar crimes at this bar. The request is still pending.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fullertonorange countyrapeprotestdrugsexual assault
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Child dies after house fire erupts in Moreno Valley; several injured
Trevor Moore, co-founder of 'The Whitest Kids U Know,' dies at 41
Pregnant woman killed, DUI suspect arrested after Long Beach crash
Dixie Fire now 2nd largest wildfire in CA history
Markie Post, actress known for 'Night Court,' 'Fall Guy,' dies at 70
Video: Bear tranquilized after strolling into Ralphs in Porter Ranch
Rylee Goodrich remembered with paddle-out ceremony in Seal Beach
Show More
COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics wraps with closing ceremony
1 dead, 3 others injured in shooting at Huntington Beach home
Suspect followed woman to La Habra police station before shootout
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
California GOP won't endorse a candidate in Newsom recall
More TOP STORIES News