Protesters say Fullerton bar linked to multiple sexual assaults, druggings

A woman is demanding justice for her and other women who say they were drugged at a downtown Fullerton bar and raped.

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Demonstrators gathered outside a Fullerton bar Saturday night, alleging there have been multiple incidents of women being drugged and sexually assaulted linked to the business.The protest came a day after a woman alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted at JP23 Urban Kitchen & Bar. After she spoke out, she says other women came forward to share similar stories.Protestors are demanding action from law enforcement."I just thought it was so vile that 20-plus women have said this has happened to them, and nothing has happened," said one protester. "I just think at this point there should be some kind of accountability."Fullerton police are investigating.Eyewitness News has filed a public records request with Fullerton Police to see how many times they've received reports of similar crimes at this bar. The request is still pending.