Wayne L. Mack: From Janitor to Judge!

CONROE, Texas -- Judge Wayne Mack's path to the bench in Montgomery County was anything but conventional.Mack moved to Texas in 1985 to take an unpaid internship in the youth department of a church. He needed to make money, so he also took a job as a custodian for Montgomery County.Mack slowly worked his way up over the years, ultimately becoming Justice of the Peace for Montgomery County Precinct in 2014.His career came full circle."The courthouse in Downtown Conroe was actually my assigned building," said Judge Mack. "In that same building they now call me judge."Judge Mack says he still isn't used to everyone standing when he enters a courtroom, but he's thankful to be serving his community on a daily basis.