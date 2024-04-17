WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Search warrants ordered unsealed in DWP corruption investigation

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, April 17, 2024 3:10AM
Search warrants ordered unsealed in DWP corruption investigation
The investigation stems from a botched launch of a DWP billing system that has cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A federal judge has unsealed 33 FBI search warrants related to an investigation into the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the City Attorney's office.

It stems from a botched launch by DWP of a new billing system in 2013.

It cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

As a result a former attorney working for the city and two top DWP officials pleaded guilty to federal bribery and extortion charges.

Questions still remain over roles other city officials played in the misconduct.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW