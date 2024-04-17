Search warrants ordered unsealed in DWP corruption investigation

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A federal judge has unsealed 33 FBI search warrants related to an investigation into the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the City Attorney's office.

It stems from a botched launch by DWP of a new billing system in 2013.

It cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

As a result a former attorney working for the city and two top DWP officials pleaded guilty to federal bribery and extortion charges.

Questions still remain over roles other city officials played in the misconduct.