Dodgers' Julio Urias and the pride he evokes in LA and his hometown of Culiacan, Mexico

In the bottom of the ninth in Game 6 of the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers were three outs away from beating the Tampa Rays and winning their first title in 32 years.On the mound was Julio Urias. The entire Dodgers team, holding their breath hoping that the 24-year-old pitcher could deliver the hardest outs of the night. But Julio was't just representing the Dodgers, he was representing a whole nation, the nation in he was born in and learned the game of baseball, Mexico.With 2 outs, and the count at zero-and-2, Urias threw a 97 mph fastball that flew right past the batter. The pitcher from Culiacan, Mexico just won the World Series for the Dodgers. Urias screams in celebration as his teammates rush the mound to celebrate their first title since 1988.Back in 1988, another Mexican player pitched for the "Boys in Blue" Fernando Valenzuela, who Urias is far too often compared too. Valenzuela was an icon in Los Angeles, and was nicknamed "Fernandomania." The Hall of Famer would turn the massive Mexican community in Los Angeles in to Dodger fans. Now, Urias is carrying the torch and continuing to represent Mexicanos in LA."I'm really happy. Ever since my debut, ever since the moment I signed, we all know which team is the most popular amongst Latino people, amongst Mexican," Julio said through a translator. "And it's all because of what Fernando was able to do."During the celebration, fresh off winning the World Series, Urias dawned a Mexican flag on his back and around his shoulders. When asked what it meant to wear that flag, Urias said "I'm so proud of my country, Viva Mexico!" he exclaimed "All the fans here supporting me means the world."Before the World Series started, Julio Urias vowed to win the World Series for the fans home country."I'm going to try to do it for the fans in LA, for the fans in Mexico, and for all those fans that send me messages of encouragement."Safe to say he made Mexicans all around the world proud.