Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson are dynamic, magical duo in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise'

By Alicia Vitarelli
Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson are dynamic duo in 'Jungle Cruise'

PHILADELPHIA -- It's a beloved Disney attraction full of adventure, fun and puns and it's coming to life in "Jungle Cruise", a new movie that premieres Friday in theaters and on Disney+.

The movie stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. This was their first project together, but you'd think they were lifelong friends.

Blunt and Johnson have chemistry that transcends the screen and they're even more dynamic as real-life buddies.

"We just had this immediate rapport that was effortless and I knew we were going to have fun," said Blunt.

She plays Dr. Lily Haughton, a woman ahead of her time, and Johnson is her charming skipper Frank.

"We knew it was going to be a joy," said Johnson. "We knew each scene would transcend to what you thought it was like on the page."

They're both Disney darlings.

Blunt has starred as The Baker's Wife in "Into the Woods" and the title role in "Mary Poppins Returns."

She's played a lot of break-the-mold women, and with Lily, she's doing the same.

"I love working with Disney," said Blunt. "I love how they write women. They are now known to be a cornerstone for writing really powerful, emboldened, female characters."

Johnson has had countless roles both on-camera and behind the scenes for Disney.

He's Maui in "Moana" and now skipper Frank, another character everyone will grow to love.

"Another hustler," Blunt laughed.

"Disney sees me as a shyster," said Johnson.

"Jungle Cruise" rides into the theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
