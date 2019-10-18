'Hollywood Ripper' trial: Jury reaches decision in penalty phase for serial killer Michael Gargiulo

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles jury has decided whether a man prosecutors have dubbed "The Hollywood Ripper" will get a sentence of death or life in prison for the killings of two women and the attempted murder of a third.

The jury's decision in the case of 43-year-old Michael Gargiulo will be read in court Friday afternoon.

In August, the same jurors convicted Gargiulo of the killings including the 2001 murder of Ashley Ellerin on a night she was to go out with actor Ashton Kutcher, who testified at the trial.

The surviving victim and Gargiulo's teenage son were among those who testified in the penalty phase.

Prosecutors also assigned Gargiulo the "Boy Next Door Killer" moniker because he lived near all the victims and watched them.
