Justin Timberlake reaches deal to resolve DWI case in the Hamptons: ABC News sources

The pop star is expected to appear in Sag Harbor Village court on Friday.

ByAaron Katersky
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 4:46PM
Justin Timberlake has reached a deal to resolve his driving while intoxicated case in the Hamptons, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The pop star is expected to appear in Sag Harbor Village court on Friday to plead guilty and pay a fine, resolving the misdemeanor charges, the sources said.

Timberlake was leaving the American Hotel in June when he was stopped for running a stop sign and swerving into the oncoming lane. The officer smelled booze on his breath, according to a police report.

