Police dog recovering after being stabbed in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a close call for a member of the San Diego PD when police dog "Titan" was stabbed while apprehending a suspect.Titan is going to be okay.Police were responding to a trespassing call. The suspect attacked officers, then began waving a knife.When he refused to put it down, Titan went after him and was stabbed.The brave boy needed emergency surgery and more than 100 stitches, but is expected to recover.Police arrested the suspect who will be charged with stabbing the K-9.