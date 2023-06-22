One of the Los Angeles Police Department's newest K-9s, a Dutch shepherd named Bosco, sniffed out a stash of narcotics hidden inside a soda vending machine in downtown, authorities said.

LAPD K-9 sniffs out heroin, fentanyl and rifle hidden in soda vending machine

The 2-year-old dog was alerted to "a seemingly innocent vending machine" that turned out to contain no sodas at all, the LAPD said in a tweet.

Instead, inside was discovered 15 pounds of heroin, 1 kilogram of fentanyl and an assault rifle, police said.

Authorities released a photo that showed other items recovered in the discovery, including a stack of $100 and $20 bills, several handguns and ammunition.

Bosco has only been on the job for about six months, the Los Angeles Times reported.